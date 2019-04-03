Delhi: Labourer dies in factory accident

A labourer working in a plastic bottle crushing factory in area died in an accident on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Madhu Ram, hails from district in

Police have arrested the factory's owner and registered a case against him. The factory operated at a rented space employing a handful of workers.

According to the police, Ram died on the spot as he leaned partly into the machine to settle the crushed bottles. He got crushed by the shaft of the machine, police added.

