Delhi: Labourer dies in factory accident

ANI  |  General News 

A labourer working in a plastic bottle crushing factory in Asola area died in an accident on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Madhu Ram, hails from Lakhimpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have arrested the factory's owner Manish Kumar and registered a case against him. The factory operated at a rented space employing a handful of workers.

According to the police, Ram died on the spot as he leaned partly into the machine to settle the crushed bottles. He got crushed by the shaft of the machine, police added.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 23:27 IST

