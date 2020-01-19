Melbourne Renegades come from behind to stun Brisbane Heat in BBL

Melbourne Renegades staged a stunning comeback to upset Brisbane Heat by 44 runs on Sunday here at the Gabba in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Chasing 165, Brisbane Heat got off to a flier as Chris Lynn and Sam Heazlett put on 84 runs in the opening six overs.

However, Renegades came back strongly into the match as the side got back-to-back breakthroughs of Lynn (41), AB de Villiers (2), and Matt Renshaw (0), reducing Heat to 86/3.

Heazlett and Joe Burns settled the nerves for the Heat as the duo put on 27 runs for the fourth wicket, but in the 13th over, Renegades came back strongly as the Heat lost three wickets, and the side was reduced to 114/6.

Heat lost its last four wickets in a hurry and as a result, Renegades went away with a win by 44 runs.

Earlier, cameos by Melbourne Renegades' batters enabled the side to post a total of 164/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

Put in to bat first, Renegades lost its opening wicket in the third over with just 18 runs on the board as James Pattinson dismissed Marcus Harris (6).

Shaun Marsh (27), Sam Harper (21), Will Sutherland (20) all played cameos and the side was restricted to 96/4 in the 14th over.

Beau Webster (36) and Samit Patel (23*) enabled the side to go past the 160-run mark.

Ben Laughlin scalped three wickets for the Brisbane Heat.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades 164/6 (Beau Webster 36, Shaun Marsh 27, Ben Laughlin 3-31) defeat Brisbane Heat 120/10 (Sam Heazlett 56, Chris Lynn 41, Cameron Boyce 4-15) by 44 runs.

