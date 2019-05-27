Merck Foundation organises first 'Health Media Training' in partnership with First Lady of Liberia

Foundation, the philanthropic arm of KGaA Germany organized their first " Foundation Health Media Training" on 27th May 2019 in Monrovia, in partnership with H.E. CLAR WEAH, the of and of Merck 'More Than a Mother' to break the stigma around infertility in and rest of

The training program is a part of ' than a Mother' community awareness program and was organized for the first time in Liberia for and

"We welcome this important initiative of in our country. Media, if guided properly can bring about a huge change in the current scenario where women solely blamed for infertility. The stigma around infertility needs to be eliminated", said H.E. CLAR WEAH, the of Liberia and of Merck 'More Than a Mother'.

"I am delighted to initiate this important training session as I strongly believe that media plays a significant role to influence our society to create a cultural shift. It has the capacity and ability to break the stigma around infertility in the community", said Dr Rasha Kelej, of and of than a Mother.

The training was addressed by stalwarts of media industry, including international faculty and infertility experts.

Moreover, it provided a great opportunity for the journalists to meet the experts and also to network with each other and work as a unit to eradicate the stigma around infertility in Liberia and rest of It was attended by journalists working for Print, TV, Radio and and journalism students.

"The Merck Health Media Training program focused on the international standards and for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in It was designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best to cover such issues," added Dr

also announced call for application for " than a Mother" 'Media Recognition Awards' for Liberia and rest of Africa. The "Merck More than a Mother" 'Media Recognition Awards' were launched in 2017 with the aim to emphasize the role of media in enhancing the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change its social perception in African communities.

The applications are invited by to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Liberia and rest of Africa.

Who can apply? Journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms from Liberia and rest of Africa.

Last date of submission: Entries can be submitted till 30th June 2019.

Categories and prize money for winners:

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)