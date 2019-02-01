Merck Foundation calls for applications for "Merck More Than a Mother" film awards in partnership with Ghana First Lady

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Germany announces the Call for Application of "Merck More Than a in partnership with H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The of Ghana, together with National Film and TV Institute (NAFTI).

Students are invited to create a Film, Drama or Docudrama with the aim to deliver strong and influential messages to empower infertile women and say "No to Infertility Stigma".

The applicants are requested to send their entries as a Youtube link to: The closing date for applications is 30th of June 2019.

"I strongly believe that art plays a significant role in raising awareness about sensitive topics like infertility, hence will contribute significantly to break the stigma around infertile women in One of the great challenges today is that we often feel untouched by the problems of others, even when we can easily do something to help. Giving people access to data most often leaves them feeling overwhelmed and disconnected, not empowered and poised for action. This is where art can make a difference. We decided to launch this competition to select the best film that aims to remind our communities that Women are more than Just Mothers and Men are more than Just Fathers. It takes both a man and a woman to have a child" emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej, of and of

Films can also deliver messages to encourage Men to speak openly about their infertility, because 50% of infertility cases are due to Male factor, Men too can be infertile, but they only blame women for the inability to have children. Through the films, we hope to create a Cultural Shift aiming to educate our communities that "Fertility is a Shared Responsibility" hence men should support their wives and join them during the treatment journey.

"Filmmakers, it's time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your unique films with strong and relevant messages about infertility." Dr. added.

The best three Films will be selected by 'Merck More Than a Mother' committee. Winners will be granted US$ 1000 each and will be celebrated during the Merck Asia which will be conducted in on the 29th and 30th of October in presence of more than 15 African First Ladies and 1000 participants from more than 60

plans to scale up this initiative in many more African

has been empowering many infertile women in by building a productive life for them by setting up businesses of their choice for them, as women are much more than just mothers.

Merck Foundation has also provided technical training to four candidates from Ghana under their 'Merck Embryology Training Program' to help build capacity in the field of infertility in the country. The program will be scaled up under the umbrella of the long term partnership with the of Ghana.

Who can apply?

Students from NAFTI, Ghana

Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till 30th June 2019.

How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via email to

Subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation Film Awards

Do also mention your name, contact number and email id.

