I was not sleeping, I was pensive :Ashwini Kumar Choubey
MHA seeks report on Delhi Police personnel thrashing auto-drivers

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik after a purported video showed the city cops publicly thrashing auto drivers in Mukherjee Nagar area, which went viral on social media, said sources on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty.

Kejriwal also visited the victim's house here in Gandhi Nagar on Monday and condemned the incident.

It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.

