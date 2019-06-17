MHA seeks report on Delhi Police personnel thrashing auto-drivers

-
ALSO READ
Cops thrash auto driver after accident, suspended
Man dies under mysterious circumstances in Mangolpuri, family alleging police brutality
Delhi Police to file chargesheet on JNU students soon: Amulya Patnaik
SC asks woman lawyer to approach DCP with complaint against Delhi cops
Lucknow traffic police get Bengaluru counterparts' caps on trial basis
-
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik after a purported video showed the city cops publicly thrashing auto drivers in Mukherjee Nagar area, which went viral on social media, said sources on Monday.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty.
Kejriwal also visited the victim's house here in Gandhi Nagar on Monday and condemned the incident.
It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU