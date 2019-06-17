Muzzafarpur: Case filed against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

A case was filed against and Health Minister on Monday by Hashmi for alleged failure to take adequate steps for spreading awareness about encephalitis disease.

"The death of children could have been minimised or prevented had the government taken steps to spread awareness about encephalitis when there was time. Being the Central and State ministers for Health, it is the responsibility of and to spread awareness and prevent the spread of the disease," Hashmi told ANI here.

He added that he was distraught by the deaths of so many children in due to the outbreak of the disease and therefore he had filed the case against the two.

"I am distraught by the death of so many children from the state and that is why I filed a case against the two in the court of the (CJM)," Hashmi said.

Earlier, officials said the death toll due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur has risen to 100.

Sunil Kumar Shahi, at and Hospital (SKMCH), said, "Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur has risen to 100."

According to official data, 83 children have died in and Hospital (SKMCH), while 17 lost their lives in in the city.

