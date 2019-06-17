Bihar: Death toll due to AES rises to 103

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur rose to 103 on Monday.
"Total death in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital has touched 85," Dr Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent, told ANI.
Fatality at Kejriwal Hospital, a private hospital in Muzaffarpur has now risen by 1, reaching 18, today.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an internal meeting with the health department senior officials at 5 in the evening.
The Chief Minister had recently announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children, who died due to AES in the city.
He had also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.
AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the Centre would set up a state-of-the-art research centre here within a year to deal with the menace of AES.
Nitish Kumar met former President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Sunday. However, what transpired between the duo is not known.
