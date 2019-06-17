Bihar: Death toll due to AES rises to 103

The death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's rose to 103 on Monday.

"Total death in and Hospital has touched 85," Dr Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent, told ANI.

Fatality at Kejriwal Hospital, a private hospital in has now risen by 1, reaching 18, today.

conducted an internal meeting with the department senior officials at 5 in the evening.

The had recently announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children, who died due to in the city.

He had also given directions to the Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and

Union Minister Dr on Sunday said the Centre would set up a state-of-the-art research centre here within a year to deal with the menace of

met former in on Sunday. However, what transpired between the duo is not known.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)