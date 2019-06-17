Cong leader Rajpal caught on camera misbehaving with police in Indore

-
ALSO READ
MP CM Nath distributes portfolios; Bala Bachchan gets Home, Bhanot finance
Both Houses of UP adjourned on 1st day of winter session
Manpal Verma resigns from SP
HC awards Cong leader Sajjan Kumar life term in 1984 riots case; calls for law against genocide
Ex-BSP MLA joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh
-
Congress leader Sunny Rajpal on Monday allegedly assaulted cops here after he was denied entry to a meeting chaired by Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh Verma.
However, the Congress leader has denied of any such assault. "There was no such assault. I was just not allowed to enter the meeting," Rajpal said.
Further elaborating on the matter, he said: "I was in the meeting. I went to the washroom for five minutes. When I reached the gate, I was denied to re-enter."
Rajpal said that since there was no such assault. "So there is no scope for any complaint to the authorities. Later, I was allowed to get inside the meeting venue," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU