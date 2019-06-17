JUST IN
Cong leader Rajpal caught on camera misbehaving with police in Indore

Congress leader Sunny Rajpal on Monday allegedly assaulted cops here after he was denied entry to a meeting chaired by Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh Verma.

However, the Congress leader has denied of any such assault. "There was no such assault. I was just not allowed to enter the meeting," Rajpal said.

Further elaborating on the matter, he said: "I was in the meeting. I went to the washroom for five minutes. When I reached the gate, I was denied to re-enter."

Rajpal said that since there was no such assault. "So there is no scope for any complaint to the authorities. Later, I was allowed to get inside the meeting venue," he said.

Mon, June 17 2019. 17:57 IST

