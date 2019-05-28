Microsoft releases Pro IntelliMouse for gamers

-
Microsoft has listed a new gaming mouse on its website, which appears to be a refashioned Pro IntelliMouse from two years ago.
Listed on the official website at a price of USD 59.99, the Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse is USB 2.0 compatible and features customisable buttons, sleeker design language, and enhanced tracking, responsiveness, and speed. Gamers can also customise the tail light colour.
The mouse is available in Shadow Black and Shadow White colour choices. It first debuted in China last year and now making its way to the US and other markets.
