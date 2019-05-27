Asus announces dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo laptop at Computex 2019

JUST IN
ANI  |  Others 

At the ongoing Computex 2019 in Taiwan, Asus introduced its new ZenBook Pro Duo laptop that features one and a half screen.

The laptop, available in 15-inch and 14-inch (Zenbook Duo) display sizes, features a secondary display, called the ScreenPad, which is more like an extension of the primary display and is aimed at creators for more productivity, the official video explains.

Other features include a 4K resolution, 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cars, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI port, and headphone jack.

The laptop is likely to be available in Q3, 2019.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 22:55 IST

