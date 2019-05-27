Asus announces dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo laptop at Computex 2019

At the ongoing 2019 in Taiwan, introduced its new Pro Duo that features one and a half screen.

The laptop, available in 15-inch and 14-inch ( Duo) display sizes, features a secondary display, called the ScreenPad, which is more like an extension of the primary display and is aimed at creators for more productivity, the official video explains.

Other features include a 4K resolution, 8-core Core i9 processor, and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cars, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI port, and headphone jack.

The is likely to be available in Q3, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)