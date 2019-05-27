Asus announces dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo laptop at Computex 2019

-
At the ongoing Computex 2019 in Taiwan, Asus introduced its new ZenBook Pro Duo laptop that features one and a half screen.
The laptop, available in 15-inch and 14-inch (Zenbook Duo) display sizes, features a secondary display, called the ScreenPad, which is more like an extension of the primary display and is aimed at creators for more productivity, the official video explains.
Other features include a 4K resolution, 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cars, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI port, and headphone jack.
The laptop is likely to be available in Q3, 2019.
