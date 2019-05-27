WHO says excessive gaming is officially a disorder

Games may help the in ways only want to believe. However, the has officially labelled excessive as a

The WHO announced in its official release that the member states agreed to adopt the 11th revision of the International Statistical Classification of and Related Health Problems (ICD-11) which adds ' Disorder' to the section on

is characterised by a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behaviour which may or may not be online. It is defined by WHO as manifested by impaired control over gaming, increased priority is given to gaming, continuation despite negative consequences.

The revised ICD-11 will come into effect on 1 January 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)