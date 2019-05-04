JUST IN
Business Standard

Tesla e-mail warns employees against leaking trade secrets

ANI  |  Others 

Tesla is very serious about its data and the level of seriousness is evident from the company's latest e-mail to its employees, warning against leaking confidential information.

The e-mail, shared with CNBC, warns that outsiders who will do anything to see Tesla mail are targeting employees for information through social media and other methods.

It reminds employees about their confidentiality agreements and warns them that leaking propriety business information will result in action against them, including termination of employment, claims for damages, and even criminal charges.

First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 22:22 IST

