JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Currency exchange done at BJP headquarters during demonetisation: Kapil Sibal

Akshara Reddy to represent India at Miss Super World Globe 2019
Business Standard

Images of eyes can increase donations: Study

ANI  |  Others 

A new study has revealed that the presence of simple images of eyes can help increase charitable donations.

Researchers at the School of Biology, Newcastle University, conducted an 11-week experiment in a supermarket where they displayed charity collection buckets with either eye images or control images and found that presence of the eye images increased donations by 48 per cent.

In the research paper titled, 'Eye Images Increase Charitable Donations: Evidence From an Opportunistic Field Experiment in a Supermarket,' the researchers explained how eye images increase prosocial behaviour in humans.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 22:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU