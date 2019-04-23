Microsoft will retain MS Paint in Windows 10, for now

We all felt sorry for our dear MS Paint when Microsoft announced its demise after 32 memorable years in July 2017, as it wanted users to move to the modern 3D Paint.
Now, the company appears to be taking a U-turn by retaining our favourite app in Windows 10. Users observed that Microsoft stopped warning about the future removal of the Paint app.
To this, Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, Brandon LeBlanc confirmed on Twitter that MSPaint will be included in Production 1903. He added that MS Paint will remain included in Windows 10 for now.
