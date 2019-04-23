Tesla to roll out one million robo-taxis in 2020

Self-driving technology is still under perfect but Tesla is ambitious in its plan and is promising to bring robo-taxis as early as 2020.
Tesla, which sent its Roadster in space, announced that self-driving cars will be on the roads later this year while one million robot-taxis will be available next year, Engadget reported.
Not just self-driving cars or robo-taxis; in two years, Tesla also aims to make cars without steering wheels or pedals.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU