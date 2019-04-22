Google Lens app to get new filters, translate option

Lens, an app that uses image recognition to identify objects and provide relevant information, is reportedly getting a few new features.

These features, first spotted by 9to5 Google, include various filters for Lens, including Translate, Dining, and Shopping. The new features are aimed at reducing users' dependency on other apps as Lens attempts to become a one-stop solution for various

The Translate filter would allow Lens to translate foreign text into the designated language. The Shopping filter would allow it to identify clothing and furniture, while the Dining filter would likely allow users to point their camera at the real world to find restaurants highlighted in the viewfinder.

