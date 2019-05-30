Miley Cyrus amazes Jonas Brothers with a personal question

The Brothers were left surprised and by their friend Miley Cyrus's question during a radio interview.

The 26-year-old asked the brothers about their purity ring which they wore to symbolise their intention to stay virgins until marriage.

"Did it feel good finally taking off your purity rings?" Cyrus asked on pre-recorded radio show

To which, Joe laughed and replied, "Yeah!" according to

He exchanged vows with 'Game of Thrones' famed in earlier in May.

Nick tied the knot with in a big fat wedding which took place in in December 2018.

And Kevin got married to back in 2009 in a castle on Long Island. Together they have two daughters and

Joe explained the importance of a ring during a recent appearance on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke."The purity rings [symbolized the decision] to wait for the right person when the time was right, "he said.

"We grew up in a church, and our dad was the pastor, so it just kind of became natural for everyone we grew up with to do this, and to get one," he added.

The also confessed that the promise to stay a virgin during teenage was difficult. "When you're about 15, 16 and you start dating, you go 'Wait a minute, what did I say I was going to do? What did I promise to do?'"

The are coming up with another album titled ' are also kick-starting a tour on August 4.

