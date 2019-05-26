Miley Cyrus debuts 3 songs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

who headlined the 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, England, surprised fans by performing three new from her new record, slated to be out next week.

According to Billboard, fans are counting down to May 30 -- which according to teasers she put out for the release of her new project which she calls "She Is Coming"

On Saturday Miley performed a preview of the tracks reportedly titled "Mother's Daughter," "Cattitude" and "Dream" at the U.K. festival on Saturday.

"I'm nasty, I'm evil/ Must be somethin' in the water/ Or that I'm my mother's daughter," Cyrus proclaimed in the chorus of one song, while she name-checked her "cattitude" and name-dropped and Cardi B in another: "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

On a third new song, she sang, "Drugs rule everything around me."

The 26-year-old pop even posted pictures from the show on her which only served to heighten the anticipation.

"I love you Miley but I listen to Hannah ...," she captioned a picture while the other read, "I love you me but I listen to Ari ."

[{a9bcb171-78c7-4b3e-9565-63b29b3e4c25:intradmin/miley_cyrus.JPG}]

The singer, who has been putting out cryptic messages of a possible upcoming project for some time now, again posted a picture from the "big weekend" along with a caption which read, "SHE CAME to 1's Big Weekend."

[{b3c15c0d-b8ff-4bf1-9096-e10e65b2608f:intradmin/She.JPG}]

At the Big Weekend set list, Cyrus also belted out several of her hits 'Party in the U.S.A,' 'Wrecking Ball' and 'We Can't Stop,' which featured guest Charli XCX.

Earlier the 'When I Look at You'piqued curiosity of her fans by posting pictures from her recording sessions where she can be seen posing with a mic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)