Minorities with PM Modi: Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of LS polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, former Union Minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday said that the minority communities are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they "fully support" the BJP.
"Whatever I am today is because of my leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He made me a Cabinet Minister when I was just 32 years old. I lost in 2014 Lok Sabha from Bhagalpur with a small margin only because all the Muslim voters were told that if Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister then they will have to go to Pakistan. But BJP did nothing like this," Hussain said while addressing a rally here.
"The minorities are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They fully support the BJP and will vote for us in the upcoming election," he added.
The Lok Sabha election to 543 seats is scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
