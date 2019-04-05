Telangana: EC officials review 'special arrangements' for LS election in Nizamabad

A team of the led by senior held a series of meetings with the of Telangana, Rajat Kumar, DEOs and other election-related authorities on Monday and Tuesday in

They reviewed special arrangements made for the conduct of elections in Nizamabad constituency and made a detailed evaluation of the logistic requirements and various according to an official statement.

They also witnessed a live demonstration of the working of EVMs using 12 ballot units and expressed their satisfaction with the preparedness for elections in the constituency.

The team met S. K. Joshi, and other senior officials of the

The agreed to deploy additional resources in Nizamabad Parliamentary Constituency in the form of additional officers and budget as per CEO's requirement. He also informed that a helicopter will be placed at the disposal of RO Nizamabad.

After the meetings, Senior expressed satisfaction on the arrangements being made in the state for the conduct of He also said that will create history by conducting elections with 185 candidates with EVMs as more than four ballot units will be used in the constituency for the first time in the country.

will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)