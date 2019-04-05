Ahead of polls, this Odisha village awaits its voters who migrated seeking work

As many as 2,000-2,500 houses out of around 3,500 have locks on gates in Saru, a small village which comes under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Assembly constituency Hinjili, as most of the people here are forced to migrate to cities like and in search of work.

"Most of the people have gone to different cities, especially and Surat, for work. Usually, most of these people don't even come back to cast vote in election. That's why you can see locks on most of the houses here," a local from the village said.

Another one said, "Since there are fewer job opportunities here, people are forced to leave their home and migrate to other cities. However, they do come here for a few days once in a year."

Voting for Assembly election and Lok Sabha polls will be held in this area on April 18.

