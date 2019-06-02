Mishap averted in Maharashtra's Manmad, train halted after wheel damage

-
A major mishap was averted after a holiday special train was halted in Manmad during early hours of Sunday after one of the wheels of its last bogie was found to be damaged.
No passenger was injured in the incident. The train had originated from Bihar's Barauni and was headed towards Mumbai.
After a delay of a couple of hours, the train was allowed to proceed on the scheduled route, however, the last two bogies of the train were detached for repair, said a PRO of the Central Railways.
Rail traffic towards Mumbai was also affected briefly due to the incident.
