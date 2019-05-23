LS Polls: Staying up all night to watch Indian election results, says Preity Zinta

As counting of votes for 542 seats is underway, expressed her excitement over the results and will make sure she remains awake the entire night to witness the results.

"Tonight is going to be special cuz I'm staying up all night to watch the Indian election results," she tweeted.

Preity Zinta, who is in at the moment will be staying up all night to witness the final results of the elections.

The 'Veer Zara' earlier in April urged her fans to step out and vote by posting a short video on her handle. In the video, she can be seen explaining the responsibilities of a responsible citizen and urging all fans to step out and vote as a vote can make a difference. "Are you cool enough to make a difference? Let's find out ..," she captioned the video.

In another tweet, Preity posted a selfie with the inked finger and wrote, "The ballot is stronger than the bullet. Voting today is the best way to contribute towards a better future for us & our country. Let's chat about why voting is important & what are the issues that are important to us."

Since morning, the is flooded with the tweets and posts by the B-town celebrities who are excited enough to witness the election results.

Anupam was the first one who exuded confidence in people that India's future will shine with the results.

"Today, the future of will shine even brighter on this festival of democracy. Jai Ho," tweeted.

The actor's wife, Kirron Kher, is eyeing a consecutive victory from parliamentary constituency. Anupam held extensive election rallies in while canvassing for his wife, who is pitted against former Railway of the party.

The voting of the elections ran through April 11 to May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)