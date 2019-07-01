MK Stalin accuses Kiran Bedi of defaming people of Tamil Nadu

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday accused Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of defaming the people of Tamil Nadu.

Referring to Kiran Bedi's tweet, Stalin said, "Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has defamed the people of Tamil Nadu. I tried to raise this issue in the Assembly but they didn't allow me to do it."

Stalin said both his and Minister CV Shanmugam 's remarks were expunged when they tried to raise the issue in the Assembly. He said, "Minister CV Shanmugam also protested but both our remarks have been expunged. So, we walked out."

Bedi yesterday tweeted, "A Question with Possible Answers: India's 6th largest city #Chennai has become d first city in d country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 yrs back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy+"

The city has been reeling under acute water crisis for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)