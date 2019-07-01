New all India Railway timetable released

The Ministry of Railways on Monday released its new All India Railway timetable, Trains At a Glance (TAG), which becomes effective from July 1.

All 17 Zonal Railways also released their respective timetables. A total of five Zonal timetables were released with each comprising of 3-4 Railway zones.

The timetable mentions new trains such as the first self-propelled semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express, which runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, and adds that further proliferation of such trains will be undertaken by the Indian Railways.

Apart from the Vande Bharat Express train, 34 Humsafar Express trains, 11 Antyodaya Express trains, two Tejas Express trains, and one Uday Express train have been incorporated in the new timetable.

It also talks about making the trains more punctual and replacing conventional passenger trains with Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMUs) and Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMUs).

