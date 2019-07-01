DCW sets up Transgender Cell to look into complaints of the community

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday set up a Transgender Cell to look into the complaints of the community.

The cell will look after the instances of violence, abuse, harassment and discrimination faced by the members of the community.

It will also create awareness and advocate the cause of transgenders.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 20:51 IST

