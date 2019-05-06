JUST IN
Business Standard

Moderate polling till 2 pm in phase five of LS polls

ANI  |  Politics 

Moderate polling was recorded till early afternoon on Monday in 51 constituencies spread over seven states in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.78 per cent till 2 pm, while Jammu and Kashmir registered the lowest with 11.35 per cent.

Jharkhand recorded the second highest turnout with 45.98 per cent followed by Madhya Pradesh (43.85 pc), Rajasthan (42.77 pc), Uttar Pradesh (35.15 pc) and Bihar (32.27 pc).

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 14:52 IST

