Modi boasts about getting larger vote share than Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday boasted about getting a larger vote share than US President Donald Trump, who propelled to power after winning the 2016 Presidential elections in the United States.
"The votes cast for BJP increased 25 per cent this year as compared to 2014. However, in the global scenario, Trump's entire vote share is our increment," Modi said during an address at the NDA Parliamentary meet on Saturday.
The US President, from the Republican party, swept the 2016 Presidential elections, defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Out of 538 members of the Electoral College, Trump secured 304 votes while Clinton received 227 votes despite having a larger popular vote percentage.
In the latest general elections, BJP secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.
