All is not well with the buildings of many coaching centres in the capital so far as safety measures are concerned, a cause of serious concern in view of Takshashila Arcade's in which 20 students were charred to death in on Friday.

ANI team on Saturday did a reality check here, which exposed serious safety chinks in the buildings from where several coaching centres are being run in the city.

"There is a need to make our building safe in case of fire. There is no in this building. There are two gates to step out of the building," said Ankit, being run from a building in Laxmi Nagar in east

Ankit, however, said that he has asked the owner to install all fire in the building after what happened in "We cannot take any risk at all," he said.

It is worth mentioning that hundreds of coaching centres are functioning in a similar condition in Laxmi Nagar, which houses an end number of coaching centres in east

Students from across the country flock to the capital every year to prepare for competitive examinations by getting themselves enrolled in coaching centres, mostly located in areas like Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rajinder Nagar.

These areas are dotted with coaching centres for Civil Services, banking, (SSC), and Chartered Accountant (CA).

Speaking to ANI, even the students said they don't feel safe inside coaching centres as there is no fire

Dinesh, a student who is enrolled in a coaching institute in Laxmi Nagar, said: "I thought about fire safety in our building. There is a need to make the building fully secure so that in case there is a fire, no havoc is caused.

"The government agencies should do a regular check if the buildings have or not. We will talk to the building administration in this regard as well," he said.

"There is no arrangement of fire safety. Our building owners have assured that they will install as soon as possible," said Manoj, another student.

At another coaching centre, the admitted that his building doesn't have any

Most of the coaching centres, which charge a hefty tuition fee from the students, are being run from the rented buildings. They do not bother to get no objection certificate (NOC) from the

According to the Fire Department, these coaching centres are not covered under the building by-laws and do not need any license to operate as well.

Vipin Kaintal, (CFO), said: "The incident of was horrific. There are several coaching centres operating out of residential buildings, basements, and commercial centres."

"These coaching centres are not covered under building bylaws. These centres do not need any license. We are issuing a notice to install fire safety equipment in buildings covered under our department."

"The is very active. We are demanding more vehicles. We have suspended licenses of many hotels and guest houses, which did not follow safety norms," he said.

In February this year, 17 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in in Karol Bagh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)