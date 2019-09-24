Mohan Bhagwat interacts with foreign media in New Delhi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday met with foreign media representatives from around 30 countries stationed here for a freewheeling discussion about the functioning of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

More than 50 organisations were represented by around 80 journalists in this interaction. This interaction, which lasted for about two and half hours, was part of the of the process of the organisation engaging in dialogue with people from different walks of society.

During the interaction, the RSS chief shared the vision of RSS with the foreign media representatives at Dr Ambedkar International Centre of New Delhi which was followed by a question and answer session covering a wide range of issues across the spectrum.

It should be noted that this meeting comes exactly a year after Bhagwat's three-day lecture series in September last year in Delhi which the Indian media had participated and from which the international media was largely left out.

Founded in Nagpur on September 27 in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society and ensuring the protection of Hindu Dharma.

The Sangh has often been accused of having a communal agenda and running a para-military organisation but it has always maintained that it is a unique social organisation dedicated to India's resurgence and global peace.

The decades-long growth of the Sangh and its growing influence can be assumed from the fact that all the top constitutional posts in the country are now held by one-time swayamsewaks.

