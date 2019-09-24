Onion price rises to Rs 60 per kg in Bengaluru

Onion prices in Bengaluru surged after the rain hits the supply and selling at Rs 60 per kilograms (Kg).

"Onion price was Rs 20 per kg and now there is a shortage of supply due to rains and therefore we are getting onions at Rs 50-60 per kg. This is why we are selling it at a price of Rs 60 per kg. It will remain like this for two more months and will stabilize after that," Inayatullah, a vendor at KR Market, told ANI.

He further said that the price rise has resulted in slowing down of sales. "Earlier customers used to buy 2 or 3 kgs but now most of them stick to just purchasing 1 kg," he said.

A buyer, Manohar said, "Just fifteen days ago I bought onions at Rs 20 per kg but now it is selling at Rs 60 per kg. I don't know whose mistake is it, the government's or farmers' or is it due to climate change."

"Whatever is the reason the government should step in to check the price rise," he added.

