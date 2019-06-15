Moradabad: Man kills his 2 children over suspicion of wife's infidelity

A man was here for allegedly killing two children over suspicion that his wife had an extra-marital affair, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as who is a resident of Nirmalpur village here and was engaged in the profession of tailoring.

"He stabbed his four children with a pair of scissors. One died on spot, another died during the treatment while the other two are still critical. He did this suspecting his wife of having an illicit affair. Blood stained scissors have also been recovered from his possession," of Police (Ad. SP) (Rural) Moradabad told ANI.

suspected that all his children belonged to the man whom he was in an extra-marital affair with.

"On June 9, he conspired to kill his wife and four children. At around 10:30 p.m. at night, he went upstairs where his three children - Ravi, and and stabbed them. After that he went downstairs and stabbed his fourth child and also attacked his wife," Singh said.

and died during the incident while and are in critical condition. Following the incident, he had fled but was apprehended by the police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway.

