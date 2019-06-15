Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll rises to 69

As many as 69 children died due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in district of Bihar, said Dr Shailesh Prasad Singh, Civil Surgeon.

Singh shared that a total of 58 patients have died at while 11 of them died in private here. Till now over 130 have been hospitalised in the district.

of had on Friday told ANI that for students till Class eight, schools will remain closed till June 22 and for students in higher standards, classes will be held only till 10.30 am.

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks.

