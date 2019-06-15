Delhi: 26-year-old man arrested in connection with alleged rape case

JUST IN
Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged rape case.

According to the police, he posed as Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on social media.

Fake IDs and stamps were recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused, identified as Piyush Priya, lives in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 14:56 IST

