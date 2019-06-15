Delhi: 26-year-old man arrested in connection with alleged rape case

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police arrest 19-year-old girl for allegedly helping rape accused
One more accused arrested in Alwar gang-rape case
HC acquits man of rape; notes woman called him 529 times before informing police
One arrested for 55-year-old's gang-rape in Greater Noida
In Rajasthan, woman among two convicted in rape, abduction case
-
Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged rape case.
According to the police, he posed as Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on social media.
Fake IDs and stamps were recovered from his possession, police said.
The accused, identified as Piyush Priya, lives in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU