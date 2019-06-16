Hyderabad: Cong leader Hanumanth Rao meets families of Hajipur serial rape victims

Senior V Hanumanth Rao on Sunday extended help to families of the serial rape victims of village in district.

On the occasion of his birthday and Father's Day, he extended economic support to the families of three minor girls who were kidnapped, raped and murdered in

The three minor girls from were found raped and their bodies were found from wells.

However, the has already arrested the accused named

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "In 2015, a school girl went missing, the family members along with the villagers filed a report, and started a search operation, following which the girl was found dead in a well. Later, the same thing happened with the other two girls."

Attacking Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, "I request KCR, to visit the village, look into their problems and support the families of the victims. Right now the villagers are afraid to send their girl children to school because they are insecure about the safety of their children. The families of the victims must be provided with economical support of at least Rs 25 lakhs."

The senior claimed that it was his fourth visit to the village after the unfortunate incident.

A member from one of the victims' family said, "My sister went missing and was found dead. Medical reports said that she was raped. We never got support from the government since the time she went missing. The of the district assured help. The has not visited us till now. I only wish for girl children safety. If we are sent to school, then we are not sure that we would return home safe. Rather than that, it's better to stand at home and help parents in their work. I don't know why the accused is still alive.

