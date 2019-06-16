NDA family shall fulfill regional aspirations, work untiringly for national progress: Modi

Modi on Sunday assured that the 130 crore Indians, who have reposed unparalleled faith in BJP-led NDA alliance, will fulfill regional aspirations and work untiringly for progress.

"We, the NDA family look forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians, who have reposed unparalleled faith in our alliance. We shall fulfill regional aspirations and work untiringly for progress. Here are glimpses from the NDA meet in New Delhi," he tweeted.

Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and along with other leaders were present at the NDA meeting that took place today evening.

The meeting comes a day ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha which will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

On the first two days, new MPs will take the oath. The election for the of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 19.

