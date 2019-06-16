Bihar: Encephalitis toll reaches 93; heatwaves claim 56 lives

Toll due to the acute syndrome (AES) here rose to 93 on Sunday, while heatwaves claimed 56 lives till now.

According to details, 32 deaths due to heatwaves have been reported from Aurangabad, seven from Nawada and 17 from Gaya in the state.

In the wake of fatalities due to AES, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the deceased.

He also gave directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.

Kumar also expressed grief over the heatwave deaths and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.

All schools in will remain closed till June 19 in view of the prevailing weather condition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)