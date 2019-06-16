CWC'19: Leander Paes and Akash Ambani cheer for Men in Blue

Akash Ambani and tennis player Leander Paes are among the ones who have joined several enthusiastic fans who thronged Old Trafford on Sunday for the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan.
Paes posted a series of tweets on his Twitter handle to express his excitement over the epic match.
In the first tweet, the player posted a selfie with the cricket ground in the background and wrote, "Come on India! CWC19."
While in the other picture, the sportsperson described his current mood with the song 'Set Fire To The Rain' by Adele after the match came to a halt due to rain.
"Current mood - Adele's "Set Fire To The Rain" CWC19," he wrote.
Leander was joined by Akash Ambani, son of noted industrialist Mukesh Ambani, who was also present to cheer for the Men in Blue.
The official account of Mumbai Indians posted the picture of Akash along with Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya on Instagram. Both can be seen as striking a perfect picture post.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in the film 'De De Pyaar De,' was also one of the spectators at the cricket ground in Manchester. The actor posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram story where she can be seen screaming and cheering for the Indian cricket team.
Apart from them, Saif Ali Khan and Ranvir Singh were some of the prominent personalities who were present to cheer for the team. Clad in the Indian jersey, the actor went down the memory lane and expressed his enthusiasm over the match.
"The match between India and Pakistan is fantastic and especially in school, colleges as we use to take it as a big game and used to be a very special day," Khan told ANI.
He went on to give some advice to fans on both sides of the border, "I know how passionate people are towards the game but the only thing I would like to say is that ultimately it is a game and let's respect each other and play the game with the right spirit. Obviously, the players will but the fans and viewers should also do that. Take your lead from the players, show your passion but behave also."
While Ranvir, who is always known to do something out of the box, grabbed the mic and turned commentator for the nail-biting clash.
Singh has been shooting in London for his upcoming film '83' where he will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.
The 'Padmavat' actor surprised his fans as he also kept Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested due to an injury.
In the match between India and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers gave the team a good start as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma stitched a partnership of 136 runs.
India scored 336 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted fifty over's.
