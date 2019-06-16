CWC'19: Leander Paes and Akash Ambani cheer for Men in Blue

and are among the ones who have joined several enthusiastic fans who thronged Old Trafford on Sunday for the much-awaited match between and

posted a series of tweets on his handle to express his excitement over the epic match.

In the first tweet, the posted a selfie with the ground in the background and wrote, "Come on India! CWC19."

While in the other picture, the sportsperson described his current mood with the song 'Set Fire To The Rain' by Adele after the match came to a halt due to rain.

"Current mood - Adele's "Set Fire To The Rain" CWC19," he wrote.

was joined by Akash Ambani, son of noted industrialist Mukesh Ambani, who was also present to cheer for the Men in Blue.

The official account of Mumbai Indians posted the picture of Akash along with Indian on Both can be seen as striking a perfect picture post.

Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in the film 'De De Pyaar De,' was also one of the spectators at the ground in The posted a series of pictures and videos on her story where she can be seen screaming and cheering for the Indian team.

Apart from them, and were some of the prominent personalities who were present to cheer for the team. Clad in the Indian jersey, the went down the memory lane and expressed his enthusiasm over the match.

"The match between and is fantastic and especially in school, colleges as we use to take it as a big game and used to be a very special day," Khan told ANI.

He went on to give some advice to fans on both sides of the border, "I know how passionate people are towards the game but the only thing I would like to say is that ultimately it is a game and let's respect each other and play the game with the right spirit. Obviously, the players will but the fans and viewers should also do that. Take your lead from the players, show your passion but behave also."

While Ranvir, who is always known to do something out of the box, grabbed the mic and turned

Singh has been shooting in for his upcoming film '83' where he will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The 'Padmavat' actor surprised his fans as he also kept Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested due to an

In the match between and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers gave the team a good start as KL and stitched a partnership of 136 runs.

India scored 336 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted fifty over's.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)