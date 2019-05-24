Residents of the Russian capital are now able to book appointments in public veterinary clinics for their via the Internet, using a dedicated section of the portal of the of

Pet owners can choose any one of the 27 public clinics, stipulating the precise time of the appointment and the they wish to see. Once an appointment has been successfully booked, they receive the clinic's address and the appointment time.

New online services also enable citizens to call a vet to their home to provide first aid to their family are available not only for owners of cats and dogs, but also for exotic animal lovers, for example, owners of snakes or hedgehogs.

In Moscow, in addition to making appointments for treatment, pet owners can also use the portal to select additional services, such as vaccination, grooming; chipping or pet hospital bookings.

The was developed jointly by and the

is a new service in Its citizens have been able to make with doctors since 2014. Waiting times for appointments with general practitioners have fallen to just one day, while 80 per cent of citizens can get same-day appointments, spending an average of just 10 minutes waiting outside the doctor's office.

According to the Levada Analytical Center, fifty-nine percent of Russian households, or about 82 million people own a pet. There are more cats than dogs in Russia, with forty-three percent own a cat. Moreover, two percent of Russian households own turtles, cavies and lizards.

One per cent of Russian households or about 1.4 million people own exotic animals such as snakes, crocodiles and predators as at home. In 2018 hedgehog owners in announced launching of their separate association, as number of hedgehogs had increased several dozen times.

