Sensex jumps 623 points on euphoria over PM Modi's election victory

Equity benchmark indices extended gains in the afternoon session on Friday and jumped 1.6 per cent after Narendra Modi-led coalition won an absolute majority in the recently held

Investors were cheerful on hopes that Modi 2.0 will pursue business-friendly policies and fast track several innovative mega missions to boost economic growth.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex was up 623 points at 39,435 while the gained 187 points to 11,844.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green with PSU banks elevated 5.6 per cent and realty 4.4 per cent.

"The decisive election results will propel India's growth pace to the next orbit and drive the transformation of the country," said Vikram Kirloskar, of the (CII).

Among stocks, gained handsomely to move up 5.2 per cent, mining by 4.9 per cent, Tata Steel, and over 4 per cent each.

The volume toppers were Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of

However, Tech Mahindra, utility NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC, and witnessed marginal declines of less than one per cent.

Meanwhile, most Asian stock indices were in the negative zone amid mounting concerns that trade dispute between the and could cripple global growth.

Besides, investors resorted to safe-haven assets after factoring in bleak US factory data a day earlier.

