Delhi launches round-the-clock animal healthcare service

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's first animal welfare policy calls for birth control of monkeys
Delhi gets its first round-the clock veterinary hospital
Elderly to accompany cattle in Delhi govt's 'PG hostels': Gopal Rai
Delhi planning to club old age home with cow shelter
Uttarakhand HC orders new vet hospital in Dehradun
-
Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday inaugurated a round-the-clock Animal Health Care Services in a Government Veterinary Hospital in Tis Hajari here and also a helpline number for animal health care assistance.
Speaking to media, Rai said it is the first 24x7 animal health care service in a government veterinary hospital.
The Animal Husbandry Department has also launched helpline number 011-23967555 for animal health care assistance to people in Delhi, he said.
Rai also said similar veterinary health care hospitals will be made in all the districts of the city.
The Delhi government last week had launched first Animal Health and Welfare Policy for the national capital and the round-the-clock veterinary health care hospitals were part of the scheme.
About the shortage of doctors in Animal Husbandry Department, Rai said it will be removed soon and vacant posts will be filled.
--IANS
nks/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU