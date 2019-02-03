Mother of Hyderabadi woman stranded in Oman seeks Swaraj's help

The mother of a resident who was lured into a lucrative job offer in and is now stranded in the Gulf country has appealed to (EAM) Swaraj to provide assistance for her daughter to return to

Speaking to ANI, Rasheeda Begum, the mother of the victim said, "An agent, Shaheeda, approached my daughter and offered a good job in She said that my daughter will be paid a salary of Rs 25,000 per month. Believing the agent, my daughter left for on December 9, 2018. After landing there, she was kept in an office and the Oman agent is continuously shifting my daughter from one place to another place".

She further said that her daughter has not been paid her dues so far, adding that she has not been provided either.

"The agent also locks my daughter in a room at times. After getting to know about the incident, I approached Shaheeda and she is asking me to give Rs two lakh for bringing my daughter back to She (daughter) lives in horrible conditions in Oman. They make her work very hard. I request Swaraj to rescue my daughter from the clutches of the agents and bring her back to India," Rasheeda said.

