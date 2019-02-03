Bihar: Rescue, relief operations begin after 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed

-
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated that rescue and relief operations have begun after nine bogies of the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express were derailed here in the early hours of Sunday.
"Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar. Helplines: Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222," read a tweet from Piyush Goyal Office.
Several people are reportedly injured in the accident.
As per information received from Sonpur Division, the train passed Mehnar Road at 3.52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am.
Five coaches including three sleeper (S8, S9, S10), one general and one AC (B3) were among the derailed bogies.
A team of doctors have been rushed to the accident site from nearby areas of Sonpur and Barauni.
Accident relief train and NDRF team have also been moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.
Further details into the incident are awaited.
