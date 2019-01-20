MP: BJP leader Manoj Thackeray found dead

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead here on Sunday, less than a week after Mandsaur Municipal Corporation President Prahlad Bandhwar was shot dead.
Thackeray, an MLA from Balwadi, was found dead in a field in Warla police station limits. He had gone for a morning walk today.
More details of the incident are awaited.
On Thursday, Bandhwar was shot at in Nai Abaadi of Mandsaur. He died on the spot.
A day after the incident, Manish Bairagi, a BJP worker, was arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh in relation to the death of Bandhwar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU