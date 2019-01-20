Delhi gets its first 24x7 animal health care hospital

In a first, an exclusive and certified veterinary hospital operating 24x7 was inaugurated at earlier this week.

Boasting of facilities including vaccination, operation theatre, OPD's and a dressing room, the facility was inaugurated by Development Minister on January 16.

The hospital will focus on issues such as birth control of monkeys, sterilisation of stray dogs, and cow shelter home.

An electronic chip system has been installed in the vicinity so that owners can identify their deserted pets hassle free.

For immediate assistance, a round-the-clock helpline number - 01123967555- has been launched by the The helpline number can also be used to book appointments or get additional information pertaining to the facilities available in the hospital.

This 24x7 animal hospital has five doctors and four Multi tasking staff. The staff works in three shifts - from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and 8:00 pm to 8:00 am.

This Delhi's first of its kind animal medical care centre is bound to make the animal lovers happy as almost all treatments and medicines are provided free of cost. for and other basic treatments are also free.

Speaking to ANI, Nisha, a pet owner said, "I come here often. It has become very convenient for people. Many people are not able to visit the hospital in the morning or in the afternoon, They can meet the doctors during night time. Doctors are available here all the time now."

Spread over thousands of square meters, this hospital has a dedicated staff to properly conduct a full terminal clean around all the areas.

At present, the hospital is providing treatment to 120-125 animal on daily basis. The number is expected to rise in summers.

