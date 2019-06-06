MP CM kamal Nath meets PM Modi

met here on Thursday.

There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the recently-concluded general elections, in which BJP secured a massive mandate and lost heavily in

and PM had traded charges against each other during the election campaign. Nath called a "divider-in-chief" and Modi had accused the of involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)