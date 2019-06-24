If Pak closed airspace, that's their problem: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

BS on Monday said that closing its airspace was a problem for them and the (IAF) never stopped the civil air traffic in the country.

"They (Pakistan) have closed their airspace that is their problem. Our economy is vibrant and air traffic is a very important part. You have noticed that the has never stopped our civil air traffic," he said at a press conference here.

extended the ban on its airspace for all Indian flights till June 28. The country had fully shut its airspace on the eastern border with after the IAF carried out aerial airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives on February 14.

In March, partially opened its airspace for all flights but not for Indian flights. Since then, foreign carriers using the Indian airspace have been forced to take long detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. The closure has mainly affected flights from to

recalled: "Only on February 27 (this year) we had stopped airspace for two-three hours. We did not allow tension with Pakistan to dictate our civil aviation because our economy is much bigger and much stronger as compared to theirs."

He was speaking at the press meet after the IAF at its Gwalior airbase recreated the attack and displayed the aircraft used during the 'Operation Vijay' to commemorate 20 years of the Kargil conflict.

"The purpose of our attack has always been to show our resolve and capability. The message has been given to the person who is being hit. On August 2, 2002, the message was given to the person who was being hit as that person never returned," said the

said that Pakistan planes did not cross the Line of Control (LoC) during the February 27 dogfight in the aftermath of the air strike on a JeM terror camp in Balakot, a objective, which achieved.

"Pakistan did not come into our airspace. Our objective was to strike terror camps. Their objective was to target army places. None of them crossed the border. We achieved our objective. None of them crossed the Line of Control into our territory," he said.

The IAF organised a seminar on 'Air operations in Kargil war, lessons learnt and way forward' at Air Force Station Gwalior. The focus of the seminar was conducting air operations at high altitude by fighters, transports, and helicopters of IAF employing and innovative strategies.

To celebrate the event, a flypast by various aircraft like SU-30 MKI, M 2000, Bison, Jaguar, and Advanced Light Helicopter was also undertaken.

The Kargil conflict was an intense border clash fought between and Pakistan in the mountains of in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)