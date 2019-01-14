MP ministers will be out from Bungalow's by the time it gets painted: Gopal Bhargava

Former and of Opposition in Assembly on Monday lambasted the state government and said that this government is not going to last for more than few months.

Addressing a gathering, he said: "This government is going to run only for 3-4 months. It is hard to know as to who is the Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh are all chief ministers and 10-12 other people also claim to be shadow won't last long. By the time the Bungalow's of these ministers are painted, they will be out from it."

He also compared the with a child born with and said, "The election results on December 11 gave birth to a diseased child. It has heart of BSP, Kidney of SP and other organs from independent candidates. I can't comment as to how long this child will live."

Intensifying his attack on the state government, he further added, "Initially they said that Jyotiraditya Scindia will be the Chief Ministers. It is like seeing a young boy and getting married to an old person. This is the situation of this disabled government. They showed face of somebody else and someone else was given the post."

The elected former as the of Opposition in Assembly on Jan 7.

The decision came after the meeting of BJP MLAs in the state in the presence of as observer. Former was also present at the meeting.

"BJP MLA and former has been elected as the of opposition in All MLA agreed on his name," said Singh.

