MP ministers will be out from Bungalow's by the time it gets painted: Gopal Bhargava

Former cabinet minister and Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava on Monday lambasted the state Congress government and said that this government is not going to last for more than few months.
Addressing a gathering, he said: "This government is going to run only for 3-4 months. It is hard to know as to who is the chief minister. Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh are all chief ministers and 10-12 other people also claim to be shadow chief minister. Such government won't last long. By the time the Bungalow's of these ministers are painted, they will be out from it."
He also compared the state government with a child born with diseases and said, "The election results on December 11 gave birth to a diseased child. It has heart of BSP, Kidney of SP and other organs from independent candidates. I can't comment as to how long this child will live."
Intensifying his attack on the state government, he further added, "Initially they said that Jyotiraditya Scindia will be the Chief Ministers. It is like seeing a young boy and getting married to an old person. This is the situation of this disabled government. They showed face of somebody else and someone else was given the post."
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected former cabinet minister Gopal Bhargava as the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Jan 7.
The decision came after the meeting of BJP MLAs in the state in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as observer. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the meeting.
"BJP MLA and former State Minister Gopal Bhargava has been elected as the leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly. All MLA agreed on his name," said Singh.
