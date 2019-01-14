Rafale row: Review petition filed by RS MP Sanjay Singh demanding open court hearing

A review petition has been filed in the seeking review and open court hearing on the Rafale issue by (AAP) leader and MP

In his petition, Singh has demanded the identification of the individual who had mislead the court on CAG report.

Singh's said, "The person responsible for misleading the Court on CAG report must be identified and punished and we have demanded this in our review petition."

The apex court on December 14 dismissed all the petitions seeking probe into the Rafale deal stating that it was "satisfied" with the central government's decision-making process, thus delivering a favorable judgement for the Centre and a big blow to the

However, a day after the SC verdict on Rafale by the Supreme Court, the central government had filed an application before the top court seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the (CAG), has not been looked into by Parliament's (PAC) as yet.

In its application, accessed by ANI, the pointed out that an error in two sentences appears to have occurred, perhaps, on account of a misinterpretation of a couple of sentences in a note handed over to the apex court in a sealed cover.

The government clarified that it had only submitted a "description of procedure" by the CAG, in which the appears to have mistaken "is" for "has been".

The government's application refers to Para 25 of the judgement which reads: "The pricing details have, however, been shared with Comptroller and Auditor General, and the report of the CAG has been examined by the Only a redacted portion of the report was placed before the Parliament and is in the public domain.

