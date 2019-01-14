Parrikar lays foundation stone for school complex in Cujira

on Monday laid the foundation stone for the infrastructure works of a school complex, the Pandit Vidhya Sankul, at Cujira.

The works will include the creation of new access road, improved parking lot and sewage treatment plant, a statement from the chief minister's office confirmed. The ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's office here.

Parrikar also inaugurated the Single Window portal of the Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board. The portal is a reflection of the state government's commitment to promoting ease of doing business in and is a one-stop shop for all approvals required by industries.

The Single Window portal is a step towards providing a "hassle-free experience to its investors and encourage growth of industry".

The also visited the third Mandovi Bridge, which is a part of the set of bridges connecting Panaji, the state's administrative capital, and Porvorim, the state's legislative capital.

